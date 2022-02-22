2023: Buhari’s former aide, Kawu supports emergence of Third Force

The former Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Hon. Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila on Tuesday expressed support for the emergence of The Nigerian Movement (TNM).

The former Minority Whip in the House of Representatives, Hon. Kawu, in a statement issued in Abuja, affirmed that the political space is rife for such a movement.

Recall that the former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Buba Galadima, and a host of other prominent politicians announced the birth of the TNM on Monday, saying that it would provide a viable alternative political choice for Nigerians come 2023.

According to him, whatever would enhance the sustainability of Nigeria’s democracy ahead of the 2023 general elections is a welcome development irrespective of individuals’ political interests.

“As a Democrat, I am in support of any movement that will restore democratic principles and install good governance in line with international best practices such as Accountability, Transparency, Inclusiveness, Rule of Law, Effectiveness and Efficiency, Justice and Equity, Free, Fair, Transparent, Acceptable and periodic Elections,” Kawu said.

He noted that the backgrounds of those promoting the movement are those of valuable experiences in democratic governance, and must bring such to bear, especially as it relates to the enthronement of democratic ethos and principles with regards to fairness and the need to obey the rules of the game using internal democracy.

Hon. Kawu admonished the promoters to understand the essence of power in and out of office, saying that the general good of the people must form the basis for which power is wielded as it is transience in nature.

“Notwithstanding, the actors of TNM and their democratic antecedents mean a lot in the realization of the agenda. I am happy most of them are newborn Democrats; they are experiencing the reality of out-of-office life.

“The biggest lesson we have learned from this, is when you are in the position of power, try to do justice, respect the rules of the game, allow democracy to work, especially in the area of local governments’ elections, internal democracy in our political parties, consensus building in the decision-making process and respecting the views of others.

“Finally, I congratulate them and applaud their commitment and courage in embarking on these novel declarations. Moreover, I am looking forward to a close working relationship to make our country great again,” Hon. Kawu added.

