NASS berates NUPENG, tanker drivers over N621bn road fund diversion allegation

The National Assembly Joint Committees on Works has carpeted the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union over alleged diversion of N621bn road fund by the Ministry of Works.

The leadership of the two unions had alleged that the fund earmarked for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of federal roads was hijacked by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing together with some governors.

On the strength of the allegation, the joint committees invited both the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola and the leadership of both unions to respond to the allegation but the latter failed to honour the invitation.

Irked by the development, the Chairman of the joint committee, Senator Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi Central) described the leadership of both NUPENG and tanker drivers as “liars and irresponsible”.

He, therefore, asked them to reappear before the panel “in the next seven days.”

He said, “For someone to make this grave allegation and was given the opportunity to defend the allegations and decided not to come is either a liar or irresponsible.

“We are not going to take it lightly with them. We are going to compel them to appear and speak on the allegation.”

“We have summoned both NUPENG and the Petroleum Tanker Drivers to come and defend the allegation made that N621bn has been hijacked by the federal ministry of Works and Housing together with some governors and this money is meant for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 21 roads in the country.

“We felt that this allegation is very grave and serious. We need to investigate it properly to ascertain the veracity of the claim. That’s why we call the Ministry of Works and the minister responded with his directors.

“Members of the Senate and House Committees on Works are here. We don’t take allegations that have to do with public funds lightly. This is taxpayers’ money. We want to ensure that it is properly investigated. If they don’t come, we will compel them. We will issue a warrant.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Osun APC faction rejects Osun APC faction rejects

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Osun APC faction rejects Osun APC faction rejects