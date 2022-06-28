2023 budget: Reps to appropriate for N35.403bn liability incurred by Nigerian Air Force

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, mandated its Committee on Appropriations to include the sum of N35.403 billion in the 2023 budget as the liability of the Federal Government on behalf of Nigerian Air Force Properties Limited by paying off total investments made by Blue Boulevard Nigeria Limited for work done in the construction of a Shopping Mall located at NAF Base Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of the recommendations of the Committees on Air Force and Justice, chaired by Hon. Shehu Mohammed Koko, which was considered during the Committee of the Whole chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Hon Idris Wase.

The lawmakers during the reconsideration of the report of the joint Committees on Air Force and Justice on the investigation on the alleged use of excessive force and abuse of due process by the Nigerian Air Force against the Blue Boulevard Limited urged Federal Government to acquire the liability on behalf of the Nigerian Air Force and its

Establishment, as a result of the collapse of agreements between the parties which ought to end in 2032.

The lawmakers also ordered Blue Boulevard Nigeria Limited after it has been paid the sum of N35,402,725,622 to return subscribers’ funds in the sum of N1,275,867,611 only to the Nigerian Air Force Properties Limited.

The House also urged Blue Boulevard Nigeria Limited to approach the Court(s) to vacate all pending injunctions including the Federal High Court judgment in Suit No. FHC/PH/FHR/71/2017 restraining the defendant from gaining access and taking possession of the Shopping Mall upon the receipt of N35,402,725,622.

Leading the debate earlier, Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business. Hon Abubakar Fulata Rescission on the Report of the Committees on Air Force and Justice on the investigation on the alleged use of excessive force and abuse of due process by the Nigerian Air Force against the Blue Boulevard Limited pursuant to Order Nine, Rule1(6) of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives.

“The House notes that on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, the report of the Committees on Air Force and Justice on investigation on the alleged use of excessive force and abuse of due process by the Nigerian Air Force against the Blue Boulevard Limited was considered and adopted.





“The House also notes that new emerging issues necessitate the rescission in order to accommodate the issues by way of further amendment of the report,” HonFulata noted.

To this end, the House resolved to rescind its decision and commit the report for reconsideration in the Committee of Whole.

