2023 budget defence: Reps committee summons NBET boss, demands details of Azura power deal

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance, on Monday, summoned the Managing Director of Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET), Eweluka Nnaemeka to appear before it unfailingly on Thursday, October 27 to defend the 2023 budget proposal for the agency.

The committee also directed the NBET boss to come with all the details of the $30 million monthly power purchase agreement signed by the federal government with Azura.

The summon was issued following the failure of the NBET boss to appear before the parliament on Monday to defend the company’s 2023 budget proposal.

NBET boss had sent the company’s General Manager, Corporate Services Abba Aliyu to represent him, with the excuse that he was on his annual leave.

While expressing displeasure at the development, the committee chaired by Hon. James Faleke (APC, Lagos) insisted that he must set aside one day from his work leave to defend the budget or risk zero allocation for 2023.

Faleke while noting that Nigerians have issues with NBET activities, directed the MD to come with details of the Azura power deal, adding that NBET MD cannot plunge the country into this kind of debt and run away.

According to Faleke, “we have no issues with NBET but we have issues with your activities, Nigeria has issues with your activities. I can clearly say that he saw our letter before going on leave because of item 5, he went on leave because of item 5. The issue of Azura and acu gas, it has $3 million a month, it has $10 million a month, we will resolve it. He cannot plunge this country into this kind of debt and run away, he must come here and face us.

“We brought a letter to the Commission and I am sure the MD did receive the letter before proceeding on his leave. So, if he attached so much importance to what we are doing he would have excused himself for just one day to be a part of it. So get it back to him that the committee is insisting that he must appear to defend the budget before we pass the budget. In line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we hereby summon the Managing Director of NBET to appear before this committee on Thursday, 27th October 2022 unfailingly 11 am.”

