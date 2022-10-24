Give me flood prevention plan in 90 days, Buhari orders ministers

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Water Resources to lead and coordinate with the Ministries of Environment and Transportation as well as State Governments to develop a Comprehensive Plan of Action for Preventing Flood Disasters in Nigeria.

This is contained in a terse statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Monday.

It said the President’s directive, which was conveyed to the Minister in a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, said the Plan should be presented to him in 90 days.

According to the statement, President Buhari is regularly receiving updates on the flooding situation in the country and has restated his commitment towards addressing the challenges caused by the disaster in the country.

This year’s floods in the country are thought to be the worst in a decade with over 1.4 million people reported to have been forced out of their homes, over 70,000 hectares of farmlands destroyed and more than 500 people killed.

