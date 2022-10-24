Give me flood prevention plan in 90 days, Buhari orders ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Water Resources to lead and coordinate with the Ministries of Environment and Transportation as well as State Governments to develop a Comprehensive Plan of Action for Preventing Flood Disasters in Nigeria.

This is contained in a terse statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Monday.

It said the President’s directive, which was conveyed to the Minister in a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, said the Plan should be presented to him in 90 days.

According to the statement, President Buhari is regularly receiving updates on the flooding situation in the country and has restated his commitment towards addressing the challenges caused by the disaster in the country.

This year’s floods in the country are thought to be the worst in a decade with over 1.4 million people reported to have been forced out of their homes, over 70,000 hectares of farmlands destroyed and more than 500 people killed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Tinubu, Atiku In Fresh Row

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday promised to stay at home to govern the country if elected president in 2023…

Why Nigerian Shipowners May Lose Out From $19bn Dangote Refinery

NIGERIAN indigenous Shipowners under the aegis of the Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) has warned that except the Nigerian Government addresses the lack of capacity confronting indigenous shipping…

Jandor Escapes Death As Thugs Attack Campaign Team In Badagry

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), on Sunday escaped death as his campaign team was attacked by thugs alleged to be sponsored by APC…

US Security Alert: DSS Calls For Calm, Vigilance

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Sunday night urged the members of the public to remain calm and be vigilant over the security advisory alert issued by the US Embassy to its citizens over possible terror attacks in the country…





MONDAY LINES: The Warnings From Sanusi And Danjuma

The Washington Post of May 29, 1979 reported an exchange between President Idi Amin Dada of Uganda and an agent of a British money-printing firm. The Ugandan dictator asked the man to help him print…

EDITORIAL: Buhari, Redeem The Pledge To Complete Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Before Christmas

LAST week, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, gave the Federal Government’s latest excuse regarding the perpetually ongoing reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway…