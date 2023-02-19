Grace Egbo – Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has charged the Commissioner of Police and other security chiefs in the State to be fair to all political parties for a peaceful election in the State.

Umahi gave the charge during a State security meeting held at the State Executive Council Chambers New Government House, Centenary city Abakaliki.

He then appealed to all candidates of political parties in the state to advise their supporters to follow the part of peace stressing that “let us know that we are brothers and we cannot kill the people we are aspiring to rule”.

“I want to thank the security Agencies who have paid the supreme sacrifices in making sure that we may have peace and I want to thank you and sincerely thank you, I will do everything within our financial ability and the law to assist you to perform your duties again, if the Governor of Ebonyi State or any of our officials asks you to do the wrong thing to infringe on the right of anybody, please say no to that because at the end, we will face the judgement of God, so do the right thing, be fair to all to have the best election in Ebonyi State that will be the reference point to all.

“To people that are desperate, there is nobody who can kill all Ebonyians to get what he or she wants, power comes from God and whoever that kills will definitely have killings that will follow him and his generations

“I appeal to you talk to all your supporters and I mean all political parties, let us have peace in Ebonyi State.

“Our prayers for free and fair and peaceful election is on and will be concluded on Sunday and I want to have interfaith prayers where our Moslem brothers and sisters will gather at the Ecumenical Centre together with our Christian brothers and sisters and then we appreciate God and finally cry unto him for a very peaceful election and for love for our State,” he said

The governor also directed that locking of shops for non-payment of rents and purchase of shops at the International market and all markets and parks should henceforth be suspended till further notice.

According to him, the order was to further alleviate the sufferings of people.

Umahi further waived taxes for the next 30 days to all small business owners to alleviate their problems and also directed the State Government officials to do everything possible including giving assistance to petroleum marketers to ensure that they have enough fuel in the State.

Also, the governor order the re-opening of the Scrap Market and appeal to the operators to stop buying and selling excavated cables, rods and other materials vandalised and stolen from government infrastructure and installations.





He, however, directed that all Primary and Secondary schools both private and public be closed for elections from 22nd of February to 15th of March with immediate effect.

