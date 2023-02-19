By Sam Nwaoko

The General Overseer of Holy Trinity Authority Prophetic Church, Prophet James Omitade, has called on Christians to live above board, show love and refuse to be swayed by the contradictory constitution and weak law-enforcement that have aided impunity in the country.

Prophet Onitade told Tribune Church News in an interview that the weak laws, weak and parochial enforcement of existing laws as well as the constitution were effecting the growth of the country just as Christians are falling victim.

Omitade regretted that “Laws are disobeyed because they are made powered and are not enforced; and evil people find a refuge in our weak constitution to perpetrate their sinful acts because they would find escape routers.”

He charged Christians to be truthful and embrace love, saying “Christians must be truthful. Love your neighbor as yourself, this is what Christ instructs. When you do this, you will not commit crime and you will stay away from sin.”

The cleric chided church leaders whom he said “worship the worshippers because they have means and wealth. Some Church leaders will not tell a fornicator that he has sinned because of the money he gives to the church, they would rather blame his woes on his enemies.

“Preaching God’s word should crucify anyone who sinned; preaching should break us, it should not hype us as believers. The word of God should not hype believers, neither should it be turned to comic relief or a comedy show. We must tell ourselves the truth at the times because the word of God is truth.

“There’s nothing wrong if nurses or doctors see the patient as a member of the human family instead of a specimen. Hospital workers should see patients as themselves not as a despicable being. Prison officials should not steal or sell drugs and other materials donated by humanitarians. That is evil. We must be true to ourselves and be true to our Christian faith.”

He urged Christians to align themselves to the word of God and act according to the dictates of the Almighty God. “Laws must be strengthened and made to serve their purpose. With our laws in good stead, and when we live upright as Christians, we shall be the better for it.”





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE