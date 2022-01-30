2023: Bauchi gov warns supporters against destroying banners, billboards of oppositions

In the face of political hostility and thuggery particularly among youths of opposition parties, Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has sternly warned his supporters against destroying or attacking posters, banners and billboards of opposition aspirants ahead of the 2023 general elections electioneering.

The governor who gave the warning at a PDP stakeholders meeting held at old Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi on Saturday, said that his administration will not encourage PDP supporters to engage in such acts inimical to good politicking.

Bala Mohammed further said that his political style would be encouraging members of the opposition parties to join the ruling PDP led government through its landmark legacies of achievements.

According to him, “I want to use this stakeholders meeting to advise my supporters not to engage in destroying the posters and banners of other candidates especially those from the opposition parties.”

The Governor added, “I am happy with the unity that is existing among the leaders and members of our PDP party in Bauchi state and I am happy to say that, with your support, we have made giant strides in the sectors of infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, women and youth empowerment among others.”

He further told the PDP stakeholders that one of the legacies of his administration is conducting local government Councils election and therefore appreciated the performance of the local government council Chairmen in the area of empowering people at the grassroots.

In the area of empowerment, in particular, the Governor said that his administration through its Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP), has so far empowered youths and women in 10 out of the 20 local government areas of the state.

Bala Mohammed called on party members not to use their political ambitions to cause rancour in the party thereby heating up the polity, but rather work for the success of the party in the 2023 elections.

He said, “I want to inform all the aspirants of various elected offices that I have no preferred candidate, I will support the party to ensure justice in process of the primary election.”

The governor reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to see that all parts of the state are connected with electricity and water supply to improve their living conditions.

On his part, Bauchi state PDP Chairman, Hamza Koshe Akuyam said that the stakeholders meeting was to discuss and review its plan and activities ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Hamza Koshe Akuyam who described the outcome of the meeting as fruitful, assured of level playing ground for all party members to contest for various political offices.

The stakeholders meeting which was believed to have discussed the 2023 general elections particularly as it affects the Governor’s ambition did not say anything about it, therefore, keeping people of the state to remain anxious and agitated.

