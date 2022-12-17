2023: Bauchi CAN Chairman urges unity, forgiveness among Zaar/Sayawa people

Zaar/Sayawa people of Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa local government areas of Bauchi have been called upon to ensure unity among themselves in order to improve on the progress they have worked so tirelessly over the years to achieve.

They were particularly charged to speak with one voice during the 2023 general elections in order to ensure victory for all the best among the candidates vying for various political offices from the area irrespective of political parties.

The charge was made by the Chairman of the Bauchi State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev Dr Abraham Damina Dimeus while speaking during the funeral service of one of the Zaar nation icons, Baba Wakili Boyi held in Bar, Bogoro local government area of Bauchi state on Friday.

The CAN Chairman described the Sayawa extraction as one of the hardworking and industrious tribes in Nigeria as well as accommodating and hospitable.

According to him, “I want to say that if there is any tribe that has moved forward and is proud of its sons and daughters, I think the Sayawa tribe is one among them because they have been fully blessed by God.”

He stressed that “There is nowhere you can go that you can not find a Zaar man or woman who has excelled in the chosen field of endeavour. You are so committed to your area and determined to move it forward.”

The CAN Chairman however challenged the (Zaar) Sayawa people to make good use of the lessons they have learned from prominent leaders of the area, people like the late Baba Wakili Boyi and emulate them.

He then warned that failure to do so will expose them to danger as they will not be able to speak with one voice, and enemies will have free access to penetrate them and cause serious havoc.

According to him, the death of the late Baba Wakili Boyi who died at the age of 110 is not a loss to the Zaar nation and its people alone but to Bauchi state and Nigeria as a whole considering his wealth of experience which he used to contribute meaningfully to the development of the area and the state.

The CAN Chairman stressed that “For someone to attain the age of 110 is not a joke, you are lucky to have had someone who reached up to that age before he died, most people are not so lucky to attain that age, and I pray that some of you will by God’s grace live to attain that age.”

Rev. Damina while sympathizing with the Sayawa people on behalf of all Christians in Bauchi over the loss expressed the belief that the late icon has gone to be with God.

He urged them to use the occasion of the death and burial of the late Baba Wakili Bar as a unifying factor, forget about events of the past that almost divided them in order to move forward as a united entity.

