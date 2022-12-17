Woman crushed during Asake’s London concert dies

Tributes have flooded in for the ‘adorable’ single mother-of-two who died following a crowd crush at the O2 Academy in Brixton.

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, from Newham, east London, died in hospital this morning after being critically injured in the crush which unfolded during Nigerian artist Asake’s concert on Thursday.

Friends have described the single mother and autism campaigner as a ‘beautiful woman who radiated positive energy and was dedicated to being the best version of herself for her kids’.

The Metropolitan Police said two other women, aged 21 and 23, remain in a critical condition. Asake has said he is ‘praying’ for those injured.

In a statement, Rebecca’s family said: ‘Rebecca was a graduate of nursing. She was an adorable mother of two children who loved working with kids.

‘She was well respected in the family for her care, kindness and love. Her parents call her Tosin (short for Oluwatosin) meaning “Lord is Worthy”.’

Nigerian artist Asake said he was ‘devastated’ and ‘overwhelmed with grief’ after hearing the news of Ms Ikumelo’s death.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Asake said: ‘I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo who was in a critical condition since Thursday has sadly passed away.

‘My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so.

‘I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening.

‘My team and I are still awaiting the full debrief back from the Venue management and the Police to determine what exactly led to all the disruption caused and ultimately to Rebecca’s passing.

‘If you have any relevant information relating to this please do reach out to the Metropolitan Police.’

