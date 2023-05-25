The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Bayelsa State Chapter, has elected a new state executive council to pilot the affairs of the party for another four years, saying that it is capable of winning the forthcoming November 11th, governorship election.

Speaking during the State Elective Congress in Yenagoa, the chairman of the electoral committee who is also the Deputy National Treasurer of the party APGA, John Daweibi Sokari, said that the elective which returned Brisibe Kpodoh as chairman was peaceful, “unlike other states where they fight and wound themselves”.

Sokari charged the new executive of the APGA which has been able to win two seats in the 24-member State House of Assembly to work together to ensure that the party takes over the Creek Haven Government House in the forthcoming Governorship Election.

He said “This is a good starting point, in the sense that in the state it has always been 24 over 24 assembly members for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but for now it is no longer 24 over 24. And that is a welcomed development.

“The conduct of the elective congress was peaceful, not like other states where they fight, wound themselves, but here it is peaceful and orderly. I have already charged them that they should work together, not just have their positions and sit down, they have to work hard, at least to uplift the party in the state.”

Also speaking, a member of the three-man electoral committee and lawmaker-elect representing Nembe Constituency 1, Oteigbanyo George-Braah, said that “the APGA in Bayelsa state is noted for conducting themselves in a very peaceful manner when it comes to congresses, conventions, and other meetings.

“And today as you can see, state congresses were conducted in a family manner for all the positions. The affirmations with a voice vote showed that there is unity in the party. We pray that the November elections would be peaceful and then the will of the people would prevail.”

While giving his acceptance speech, the newly elected state chairman, Brisibe Kpodoh,

“With the speed we are moving, in the next four years, it would be a different story in Bayelsa state. We are going to expand on what we achieved in the assembly elections.

“We are going to increase the number of electable and voteable people who will be accepted by their own people. We are going to win and I assure you that nothing less than 1 quarter of the Bayelsa state House of Assembly would be taken away by APGA because of our approach, orientation and manifesto.

“We are not considering APC, APC is a bunch of confused people, immortals fighting each other, but the PDP is the ruling party and then we know that they need to do more. They are not doing enough and as a result, there have been agitations everywhere. It is not about the capital project or the Agricultural issues we are talking about.

“The leadership we have in the state does not carry the people along, and so the people do not have proper and good representation, and so, I am assuring you that as we roll out our plans, we are going to take advantage of that in the forthcoming election.”





