Tragedy struck again in the Mangu local government area of Plateau State as a clergyman with the Assembly of God Church and two other people were killed by the rampaging Fulani militias in the area.

The Nigerian Tribune learned that the clergyman (name withheld) who resided at Npat village of Kombun District Mangu Local Government was shot dead in his compound at about 10:00 on Wednesday by the militia who stormed his residence to rustle his cattle.

A source close to the family declared this:” The militias forced themselves into the deceased compound at about 10:00 p.m.; the clergyman who had earlier sited them came out of his house and hid somewhere within, but was sited where he was hiding by the militias and was shot dead.

“The militias not only killed him but went away with his cattle. The clergyman was later found in the pool of his blood and died on the way to the hospital in Mangu town”.

Also, the rampaging militias have equally thrown the people of Jol and Byei villages in the Riyom local government area of the state into mourning as two youths identified as Elisha Dalyop and Abednego Davou were killed by gunmen, while one Patrick Joshua sustained fatal injuries and is now receiving treatment at the Christian Hospital in Vom.

Confirming the attack, Hon. Adams Joshua, Councillor representing Jol ward in Riyom Local Government Area, said the attack happened around 10:00 p.m. at Jol and Byei, when suspected Fulani herders in their numbers invaded the community and opened fire, killing two people and wounding one.

He said that after carrying out the bloody attack, he disappeared, leaving the community in pain.

Efforts to reach the spokesman of the Plateau Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, proved abortive as he could not be reached on his mobile phone.

