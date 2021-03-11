Students protest, vandalise school properties in Nasarawa

The students of Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia, Nasarawa State, on Thursday, went on a rampage and vandalised the institution’s vehicles and properties during a protest over the closure of the school’s registration portal by its management.

Our correspondent who visited the School reports that the institution’s vehicles, administrative block, street lights, water tank, and the Information and Communication (ICT) Centre, among others, were destroyed.

Justina Kotso, the Rector of the Polytechnic, said the school authority was shocked by the violent demonstration.

She disclosed that the management was meeting with the state Ministry of Education to decide on the next line of action.

Mr Alkamis Ladan, the National President of Nasarawa State Students Association (NASSA), told newsmen that they took the action because of the closure of the registration portal.

He explained that students were to begin their examinations, on March 15, but those yet to pay their registration fee were asked to pay an additional N10, 000, otherwise the portal would not be re-opened.

Ladan appealed to the management to re-open the portal, in the interest of peace and development in the institution, while urging the students to remain calm as efforts were being made to engage with the school management on a lasting solution to the problem.

