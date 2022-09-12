2023: Again Gov Bello talks tough, warns against anti-party activities

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Monday summoned critical stakeholders from Kabba-Bunu/ Ijumu Federal Constituency and warned them against anti-party activities by any member of the ruling All Progressive Congress, (APC).

Bello gave the warning in Lokoja on during an interactive session with critical stakeholders from Kabba-Bunu/ Ijumu Federal Constituency.

He said any antagonist that has benefited from the APC if caught for anti-party activities will be dealt with decisively.

While welcoming the stakeholder to the Kogi State Government House, Governor Bello said Kogi State remains an APC State and will deliver for his Presidential candidate come 2023.

He charged APC stakeholders to be courageous stressing that, anybody that does anti-party will be dealt with more than the opposition.

He, however, warned the Local Government council Chairman to avoid infractions in the party at the grassroots level, adding that, his administration has worked so hard to bring a strong formidable APC to Kogi State.

“Let nobody come and take the position you are occupying. When we are building the party, many of them are not there. This is where you have worked, this is where you must make your benefit”.

” You can be on social media and say anything. I don’t care. If you do anything contrary, you will be dealt with. They can be on social media to make noise, but on the field, we will deal with them”.

He recalled that he championed an association the ‘Kogi Arise group’ that gave President Buhari victory in 2015 and 2019.

According to him, his leadership delivered all the various positions across the state, stressing that, APC must unite to maintain the top position in Kogi State.

The Governor explained that, when he contested for the Presidential primary, even though he didn’t win, he learnt a great lesson.

“The lesson I learnt from the APC presidential primary can’t be forgotten. Our leader and father who is our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, shall all work to deliver for him. I could remember he said emilokan. I Alhaji Yahaya Bello one of the aspirant in the Presidential primary, believed awon lokan, (Tinubu).

He reassured that what was achieved in 2019 for President Buhari will be achieved twice for Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

” It is when we do this together, that it will now be gbogbowa lokan. Don’t be deceived that Asiwaju will not win. I know of some PDP States that are ready to deliver for Asiwaju” he added.





