PenCom approves acquisition of Access Pension Custodian

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has approved the acquisition of Access Pension Custodian Limited by First Pension Custodian Limited.

Allaying fears about pension funds’ safety, the Commission assured stakeholders and the general public of its continued commitment to the effective regulation and supervision of the pension industry.

The acquisition is the culmination of the divestment process by Access Pension Custodian Limited from the pension custody business, transfer of all assets under its custody to First Pension Custodian Limited and the return of its operating license to PenCom.

In a statement issued, on Monday, in Abuja, the management of PenCom said in part: “The National Pension Commission (PenCom) wishes to inform the general public and relevant Stakeholders that PenCom has approved the acquisition of Access Pension Custodian Limited by First Pension Custodian Limited.

“The Commission assures Stakeholders and the general public of its continued commitment to the effective regulation and supervision of the pension industry.”

