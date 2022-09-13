The south-south zonal leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), appears not comfortable with Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike’s open ‘romance’ with chieftains of the All Progressives Congress.

Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, APC’s south-south zonal organising secretary, disclosed the disaffection in a statement, on Tuesday.

Governor Wike who has been embroiled in a cold war with the national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu has in the past few weeks invited several chieftains of the main opposition party to commission his administration projects in Rivers State.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

TUESDAY FLAT OUT: The Skeleton In Ibadan

2022: Wike’s ‘romance’ with APC chieftains unsettles ruling party zonal leadership

2022: Wike’s ‘romance’ with APC chieftains unsettles ruling party zonal leadership

Agbomhere urged Governor Wike to come clean on his fraternity with the ruling party.

“As a result of our performance, if Governor Wike wants to join the party he must come in through the front door. We will receive him and save him from those he claimed want to destroy his political future,” he said.

He maintained that the rate at which respected APC stalwarts have been hobnobbing with the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has become most worrisome.

He accused the APC chieftains who have visited Rivers State of failing to identify with the leadership of the ruling party in the state by not also meeting with leaders and members of the party during their stay in Rivers State.





“We want to call on the national leadership of the APC to urgently call some party chieftains who are now flocking to Rivers State and maintaining unholy alliances with Governor Nyesom Wike in the name of commissioning projects, to order.

“While there is nothing wrong with inviting a highly placed personality to commission unfinished projects but everything is wrong if such uncompleted projects are being used as campaign stunts ahead crucial national elections at hand.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his avowed support for all APC candidates towards winning the 2023 elections in every state of the federation.

He also lauded the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC for working round the clock to ensure that the party emerges victorious in all positions being contested by its candidates in 2023.