Former governor of Enugu state and senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani has commiserated with his colleague, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Anambra South over the gruesome murder of his aides at the weekend.

Armed men were said to have ambushed Ubah’s convoy at Enugu Ukwu axis in Njikoka local government area of Anambra State and killed his personal and security aides. The senator escaped the bandits’ bullets inside his bulletproof car.

Reacting to the gory incident, Nnamani condemned the attack and urged security operatives not to leave anything to chance to bring the masterminds of the heinous crime to justice.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

TUESDAY FLAT OUT: The Skeleton In Ibadan

Nnamani commiserates with Ubah over murder of his aides

Nnamani commiserates with Ubah over murder of his aides

He wondered what triggered off the unprovoked attack on Ubah at a time all right-thinking members of the society were brainstorming on how to work together to bring peace and development to our communities.

According to Nnamani, “arms struggle or violence crime of any kind is alien in Igbo land. It is not part of our history. The Igbo man is known for his industry and creativity and not violence.

“I condemn this sordid act in its entirety. I urge all our people to cooperate with security operatives to fish out the criminal elements in our midst. No citizen should be hindered from moving freely to carry out his or her legitimate businesses in the country.”

He urged Ubah not to be deterred by this unprovoked attack and gruesome murder of his aides but should rather be strengthened and spurred to continue to serve his constituents and country diligently. This, he said is necessary to ensure that the victims of the gruesome murder did not die in vain.