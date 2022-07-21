2022 UTME: JAMB pegs cut-off point for universities at 140, polys, CoEs 100

By Clement Idoko - Abuja
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has pegged the minimum cut-off point for admissions into universities in Nigeria at 140.

The board has also set the minimum cut-off point for admissions into Colleges of Education and Polytechnics in the country at 100.

JAMB approved the minimum cut-off points for various tertiary institutions as decided at the 2022 policy meeting on admissions into tertiary institutions following the successful conduct of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the release of results.

The policy meeting involving vice-chancellors, rectors, provosts and other stakeholders was chaired by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu held, on Thursday, in Abuja.

JAMB Registrar, Professor Oloyede, however, explained that the 140 cut-off point for universities and 100 for Colleges of Education and Polytechnics were only the minimum for which no respective institutions would go below to admit students.

He, however, said that all the institutions who had earlier sent their suggested cut-off points must stick to them in admitting their students, stressing no institutions should go below what they sent to the board as their minimum cut-off points.

More details coming …..

