Dana Air passengers create scene at MMA2 terminal over ticket refund

By Shola Adekola - Lagos
The Murtala Muhammed Airport private terminal two, otherwise known as MM2 was rowdy today as scores of passengers who had earlier purchased tickets from Dana Air and could not travel, besieged the departure hall of the airport terminal demanding a refund of their money.
The confusion was caused by the indefinite suspension slammed on the airline by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) over financial incapacity and other issues.
The NCAA had in a statement announced that the suspension of the airline became effective Wednesday midnight.
Many of the passengers who were billed to travel on the airline were caught up in the action leaving them with the option of buying fresh tickets from other available airlines still in operation.
All efforts made by the airline representatives to appeal to the passengers to remain calm were rebuffed as they insisted on collecting their money back.
The position of the passengers however contradicted the rules guiding against refunds of such money in case of any disruption.
Speaking to Tribune Online on the rowdiness, the image maker of Dana Air, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa cited how the airline had reached out to the passengers on the need for them to send their account details to enable the airline to commence the refund of their money.
“While you are making refunds the passengers should realize the fact that there are rules guiding such action as the process for the refund and for the passengers to get their money back may take two or three days and not immediately. We have been engaging the passengers through all social platforms.”
The airline management had earlier informed passengers of flight cancellation saying: “Please be informed that all our flights have been cancelled due to an ongoing operational audit.
“We sincerely apologize for any inconveniences this might cause our customers and travel partners. Our customer service will operate 24/7 to assist passengers with necessary information.”

