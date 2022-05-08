How stars turned up for Blood Sisters’ premiere in style

It was a night of glitz and glamor as Nigeria’s movie industry stars, known as Nollywood, took over the red carpet on Wednesday at the launch of Netflix’s first Nigerian Original series, Blood Sisters.

Themed ‘Red and Fugitive’, Nollywood stars turned out in style to launch the series created by leading Nigerian production company EbonyLife Studios.

Blood Sisters features Nollywood veteran stars such as Kate Henshaw, Uche Jombo, Ramsey Nouah, Segun Arinze and Joke Silva.

It also stars newcomers Nancy Isime and Ini Dima-Okojie who play friends in the crime thriller which spotlights “two friends, a dark secret, and an unforgiving family,” according to Netflix.

Nigeria’s Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed was also at the premiere and lauded the launch as evidence of the growth of Nigeria’s creative industry.

“It’s not easy to put your movie, talk less of a series on Netflix…this is one of the clear indications that our creative industry is going places,” the minister said at the premiere.





EbonyLife Studios founder Mo Abudu said the series was filmed during the pandemic in Lagos, a process Abudu describes as a “unique and intense experience.”

Abudu’s other productions with Netflix include the movie “Òlòturé,” which was released to global acclaim and an adaptation of Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka’s “Death and the King’s Horseman.”