2022: Kaduna govt earmarks N4bn for poverty alleviation programmes

In its budget size of N278.58 billion signed by Governor Nasiru El-rufai on December 22, Kaduna State Government is to spend a total of N4 billion on programmes that will alleviate poverty and ensure all the vulnerable are carried along.

The budget stated that N5.4 billion was allocated for the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development (MHSSD) for capital expenditure,

The document further stated that N1 billion would be spent on a Children-At-Risk programme and N2.9 million for the repatriation of foster and destitute children.

It also showed that N180.1 million was allocated for Kaduna State Women Empowerment Funds, N24 million for creative arts and culture, and N18 million for Vagina Visco Fistula Intervention.

Also, N37.2 million was earmarked for child protection services, N20.4 million for support and assistance for the completion of 23 community self-help projects across the state.

A total of N15.6 million was earmarked for the establishment of the Kaduna State Youth Parliament, N20.4 million of Sexual Assault Referral Centres, and N100 million for the Disability Trust Fund.

The government further provided N27.6 million for the provision of adequate complementary food to children with moderate acute malnutrition to children aged six to 23 months.

A total of N5.6 billion was allocated to the ministry, representing two per cent of the total budget size, of which N5.4 billion was for recurrent and N147.3 million for recurrent.

Under the recurrent expenditure, N583, 000 was allocated for gender activities, N1.4 million for special day celebration, N440, 000 for supervision and N1.7 million to support National Youth Service Corps activities.

The state government also earmarked a total of N280.2 million for the State Rehabilitation Board, of which N147 million was allocated for the completion of the three ultra-modern rehabilitation centres at Soba, Birnin Gwari and Jaba Local Governments.

For the N133.2 million allocated for recurrent expenditure, N2.5 million was for drugs, laboratory, and medical supplies, N7.5 million for teaching aids and instructional materials and N33 million for foodstuff and catering materials supplies.

Also, N600, 000 was earmarked for special day celebrations, N5.4 million for the rehabilitation of persons with disability, and N8 million for resettlement tools.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.2022: Kaduna govt earmarks N4bn for poverty alleviation programmes

2022: Kaduna govt earmarks N4bn for poverty alleviation programmes