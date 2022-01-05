FG grants Nigerian women N8bn in 2022 budget

About Eight billion, two hundred and thirty-seven million, seven hundred and fifty-four thousand, seven hundred and twelve, (N8,237,754,712) Naira only, has been earmarked for grants for Nigerian women in 2022.

Among the items which appeared in the budget, was the largest provision of N400,000,00 for grants in two places for the supply of generators, deep freezers at Onitsha North and South Federal Constituency of Anambra State described as Strategic empowerment for women” and “grants and empowerment to youth and women in Lagos Central Senatorial District.”

The Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERPG) project was captured in the budget of the Secretary to the government of the federation and federal ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, each captured as “ERGP202203188 and ERGP202203951,” respectively.

The grants comprised of cash grants, start-up kits, skill acquisition training, bread making, soap production, etc.

The grant component of the federal government intervention in the lives of women across the country appeared in not less than 88 instances, some of which are: “grant to women and youths in Galadimawa II, for the sum of N20,000,000.

“Empowerment of women for distribution of grant in Taraba North senatorial N100,000,000.

“grant to youths and women in Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam federal constituency, plateau state, N100,000,000.

“ERGP202200786 MSMEs grant for youths and women in 6 different communities of okene lga, Kogi State N150,000,000.

“ERGP202201120 grants to youths and women in Giwa/birnin Gwari Federal Constituency, Kaduna N100,000,000.

“ERGP202201833 Provision of grants for widows(50M) unemployed youths (50M) market women (50M) in Ikeja, N150,000,000.

“ERGP202203236 grant for women in small business in Zamfara Central Senatorial District, Zamfara State, N40,000,000.

“ERGP202202976 cash grant to empower youths and women in Tsanyawa/Kunchi Federal Constituency, Kano State, N40,000,000.”

