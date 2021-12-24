2021 is year of progress for us in UI, says VC

The Vice-Chancellor of University of Ibadan(UI), Prof Kayode Adebowale has described the outgoing year as a year of progress and blessings for the university.

He is also said the year calls for a sober reflection as some members of the university who he called mentors and mentees had died within the year.

The vice-chancellor gave these remarks on Friday in his end of the year message made available to newsmen by the university’s Director of Public Communication, Mr Olatunji Oladejo.

According to him, I bring on behalf of the governing council and management team of our great university sincere yuletide greetings to all the staff, students, alumni, and our other stakeholders.

“As we are now in Christmas and New Year season again we have every reason to rejoice particularly for the gift of life and also for crowing our collective efforts and commitment and make the year a progress one for us as a university and a member of the community.

He said the university had improved in international rankings just as it remains the best in the country.

Recounting the process that led to his emergence as the new VC, Prof. Adebowale said the university witnessed a peaceful and transparent change of baton at that level just as members of academic staff and students won some of the most enviable grants and awards in the university community.

Giving an example, he said just as he was writing down the message he was informed about students of the Department of Computer Science who just made their way to the top in a nationwide competition on programming in engineering.

“So, reports of UI students excelling in national and international competitions have become near routine – but we do not take these for granted.

“That is why we thank you all for these successes.”

The VC however also commiserated with the families of staff and students who died during the year, praying God to comfort them.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…2021 is year 2021 is year

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…2021 is year 2021 is year