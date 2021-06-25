2021 hajj: C/River completes refund of intending pilgrims

THE Cross River Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has refunded all 2021 intending pilgrims who made deposits to the board prior to the 2021 hajj.

The chairman of the board, Alhaji Rabilu Abdullahi Maimaje, who made the announcement in a statement posted on Hajjreporters, said this was in compliance with the directive of the state governor, Senator Ben Ayade, that all intending pilgrims that made deposit be refunded.

According to Maimaje, due to the pandemic that caused the 2020-2021 hajjes to be limited to only pilgrims within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Governor Ayade directed the immediate refund of funds to all intending pilgrims who made deposits with the board.

The refunds were successfully completed on Wednesday, he declared.

“The board will from time to time update the intending pilgrims on developments arising in the hajj industry.

“The board will come out with initiatives to mitigate the queuing system for the 2022 hajj and will duly notify the general public on when registration for the 2022 hajj will commence.

“The board has accepted the outcome of the decision made by both the Saudi government and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria in good faith and hence recommends to the intending pilgrims to also accept the decision in good faith,” Maimaje added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.C/River completes refund C/River completes refund

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…C/River completes refund C/River completes refund