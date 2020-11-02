2021: Agric Ministry to spend N71m to fuel vehicles, plants, buy newspapers, fumigation

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is expected to spend N71,391,379 from its 2021 Budget on newspaper purchase, fueling vehicles, generators and fumigation services.

This will become possible when the National Assembly passes into law the 2021 Budget proposal presented by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari had presented a N13.08 Trillion budget proposal to the National Assembly on October 8 this year, awaiting the legislature to pass the budget proposal into law.

In the 2021 Budget proposal presented to the National Assembly, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has a total allocation of N67,584,906,523.

In the budget proposal for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Materials and Supplies would gulp N39,965,769, under this category, the Ministry would spend N2,290,875 to purchase newspapers.

On Fuel and Lubricant category, the Ministry would spend N18,590,495 buy fuel for vehicles, while a sum of N24,882,939 is expected to be spent on fueling plants and generators.

The Ministry would also be spending N25,627,070 on cleaning and fumigation services.

On the miscellaneous category, Refreshments and Meals would cost the Agric Ministry a total of N4,563,324, while N42,187,517 would be spent on welfare packages.

The Ministry of Agriculture was identified by the present administration upon assuming office in 2015 as key to the diversification of the economy which was one of its campaign promises.

In many occasion, President Buhari had reiterated the plans of his government to pay more attention to agriculture as a means of creating wealth and job opportunities, especially for youths and women.

