2020 NEEBSE to strengthen trading ties with Bulkan countries, says AU

The proposed Nigeria Eastern Europe Business Summit Expo 2020 (NEEBSE) will strengthen trade and investment ties between Nigeria and the Balkan countries, the Nigeria Representative at the 3rd General Assembly of the African Union, Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU ECOSOCC), Mr Oba Olasunkanmi, said on Monday.

This was even as he called on the governments at all levels and private sectors to key into the initiative.

Olasunkanmi in a statement personally signed by him, in Abuja, said there was a need for Nigeria to see the expo as an opportunity to develop the agricultural sector by looking into exporting its products to countries involved.

The AU representative who commended the move by Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi said the business summit will open up trade and investment opportunities for Nigerian businessmen and their counterparts from the Balkan countries.

“It is heartwarming that his Imperial Majesty has shown such passion not only reviving our culture but passionate about the country’s economy as well.

“With the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, all hands must be on deck to ensure that Nigeria’s economy is sustained. The efforts of Ooni must not only be emulated by all leaders but he must be encouraged by all means possible.

“With the effects of COVID-19 on World Economy, trades among countries will be one of the major ways of resuscitating the economy and Africa is a major focus, hence Nigeria must take advantage of this as investors from these countries will be looking at the opportunities presented by the Nigerian population and are looking forward to closing deals with Nigerian businessmen in the areas of productive partnerships; strategic business collaborations; and endorsement deals.”

