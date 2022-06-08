200 youths receive equipment grants at MTN Foundation’s ICT, business skills programme

Recently, MTN Foundation provided an equipment grant worth over 40 million to 200 young entrepreneurs, following a four-week-long training on ICT and Business skills.

The entrepreneurs were awarded their grants, at the closing ceremony held virtually late last week.

Even via the virtual platform, one could easily sense the excitement as recipients turned on their cameras to express their joy.

Speaking during the training, one of the winners of the grants, Abigael Obaro, spoke on the impact of the training and how she hopes to use the grant to establish her business.

“The training has been an opportunity for me to learn how to upgrade my business, and I will be exploring everything I have learnt during the training. Thank you to all the partners for investing their time and thank you to MTN Foundation for the training and the grant,” she said.

The fifth phase of MTN Foundation’s ICT and Business skills training programme was in partnership with Google, Microsoft and Meta. The training was designed for 3000 young entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 -35, across six Nigerian states; Lagos, Cross River, Anambra, Kogi, Jigawa and Adamawa.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

US: Three dead in Iowa church shooting following Biden gun speech

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

US: Three dead in Iowa church shooting following Biden gun speech