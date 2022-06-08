South-West NMA condemns Owo attack, demands arrest of perpetrators

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the South-West zone has condemned the attack on worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State and called on the government to arrest the perpetrators.

Rising from its emergency meeting in the South-West, the NMA urged members in Ondo and neighbouring states to provide the needed healthcare services.

According to a statement jointly signed by the zonal caucus Chairman, Dr Ogunlaja Oladayo and Caucus Secretary, Dr Bolaji Salako, the NMA said the such attacks have “become recurrent with no proactive measures to tackle this ugly trend.”

The union asked the government and the security apparatus to swing into action and fish out these unscrupulous elements.

“We sympathize with the government and the good people of Ondo state on this great loss.

“We wish the families of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and speedy recovery to the injured.





“We call on our members in Ondo and neighbouring states to continue to provide the needed health care service,” the statement read in part.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE