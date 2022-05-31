20-year-old mother of one stabs 17-year-old teenager to death in Ondo

Police from the Ondo State command have arrested a 20-year-old girl, Biodun Abayomi, over the killing of a 17-year-old teenager, Mohammed Jamiu, who was stabbed to death during a minor misunderstanding between them.

The mother of a one-year-old boy was said to have committed the offence on May 28, 2022, at Ebute, Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

Confessing the crime, Abayomi explained that she was attacked by Jamiu and three others while he was coming from the river where she went to fetch water.

According to her, Jamiu and his friends descended on her before she went home to pick a knife used in stabbing the deceased in the neck, saying Jamiu was not happy she stopped her friend from going out with him.

She said: “On Saturday I went to the river to fetch water. At the riverside, I saw four boys and three girls fighting.

“The girls were Hausa, and I spoke to them in the Hausa Language that they should leave those boys. After the girls left, the boys came to meet me that they have been monitoring me all this while.





“I told them that I no longer have nothing against them and that when I had an issue with them was when I was pregnant, and after I gave birth, I have let them be.

“They insisted that I would be punished telling me to go and call my soldiers, that they are now ready for the case and that they will fight me.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“One of them (Jamiu) approached me and hit me with a stick. After beating me with the stick, I rushed home to pick up a knife and I returned to the riverbank. But on getting there, they went to hide. It was when I was trying to take my bucket of water that they came back again. They started beating me again and it was at that point that I stabbed him.

She added that “I had wanted to stab him on his hand but I mistakenly stabbed him on the neck. The other boys ran away and the boy and I stayed there.

“The boy was rushed to the hospital by some people in the area and I was advised to run away but I refused to run away that I did not kill him. It was later that policemen came to arrest me that I have killed someone. They beat me before they took me away. I insisted that I didn’t kill anybody.

“It was when I got to the station that I saw the mother of the boy crying that I had killed her son. But I begged her. He had earlier threatened to deal with me when I was pregnant that he will deal with me because he thought I was the one who prevented my friend from dating him

“I have lost both my father and mother and my husband, an Hausa man, ran away when I was arrested. My child just clocked one year.”

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

20-year-old mother of one stabs 17-year-old teenager to death in Ondo

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

20-year-old mother of one stabs 17-year-old teenager to death in Ondo