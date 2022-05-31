FG begins distribution of ATM cards to beneficiaries of Household Uplifting Programme

The Federal Government on Tuesday commenced the distribution of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards to the beneficiaries of the Household Uplifting Programme in Kwara.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farooq, announced this through the National Cash Transfer Programme Coordinator, Hajia Halima Shehu.

The Head of Unit, Kwara State Cash Transfer Unit (KWSTU), Dr Aminah Yahaya, who flagged off the distribution in Ilorin, explained that the exercise heralded the completion of the digitalisation of the payment system.

Yahaya said there are 34,293 beneficiaries across the 16 local government areas of Kwara with Ilorin West used as the pilot scheme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are 1,525 beneficiaries in the Ilorin West local government area of the state.

She apologised for the delay in the payment to the beneficiaries since October, adding the impeding issues had been resolved.





Yahaya explained that an account has been opened for all the beneficiaries and informed them that they have been sensitised on how to safeguard their pin and cards.

She warned them not to disclose their card details to anyone either on phone or physically to avoid being scammed.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Salamatu AbdulRaheem, commended the federal government for its gesture, adding that the money has been of great help to her business.

AbdulRaheem, who said she sells pap, revealed that she does contribute from the N10,000 bi-monthly payment and uses the remaining to feed the family and other expenses.

Another beneficiary, Madam Balqees Usman, described the intervention as a huge relief to her and her family.

“When I got the last one, it was like a long-awaited prayer answered,” Usman said.

On her part, Mrs Nimota Muhammed said she reinvested the money in her patent medicine store business and it has always been of help.

NAN reports that there are 34,293 beneficiaries across the 16 local government areas of the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

FG begins distribution of ATM cards to beneficiaries of Household Uplifting Programme

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

FG begins distribution of ATM cards to beneficiaries of Household Uplifting Programme