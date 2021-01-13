20 UITH resident doctors infected with COVID-19 in 3 weeks

Twenty resident doctors of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) were infected with COVID-19 within three weeks.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday, president of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) of the UITH, Dr Badmus Habeeb, lamented that members of the association have been battling with the pandemic “based on the available resources.

“About 20 of our members have become infected in the last three weeks.

“I must reiterate that this is not the best of times for us, our families and the affected patients,” he said.

Habeeb, however, said the discovery of vaccine has brought hope and relief for everyone.

He said there is a poor resource setting in the country, where basic necessities to make the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines easy and possible, are not readily available.

“So, it, therefore, seems we may never be able to get the vaccine anytime soon,” he said.

The UITH-ARD President explained that based on the available evidence, COVID-19 vaccines are effective and there is no reason why the public should not follow the guide of scientific evidence, especially with proper information.

He advised the government to provide the necessary resources needed and incentives needed by the health workers across the country.

“The public should adhere strictly to the laid down guidelines on the prevention of COVID-19 by NCDC,” he warned.

