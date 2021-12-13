18-yr-old convict rearrested for robbery four weeks after returning from prison

An 18-year-old boy was a few days ago arrested for the third time by the police in Lagos State for traffic robbery in the Ketu area of the state.

The suspect, Sodiq Abubakar, who only four weeks ago returned from the Correctional Centre however claimed that he returned to robbery to offset his debt.

The suspect was arrested by Rapid Response Squad (RRS) around 8:00 p.m. on Friday in Ketu shortly after using an unidentified object to threaten a motorist, and thereafter dispossessed him of his N7,000 in Ketu traffic.

Abubakar explained that he borrowed some money shortly after his release from the correctional centre to procure drugs. He added that when the creditor became too persistent, he resorted to traffic robbery to rake up money to offset the debt.

Working with an accomplice identified as Ahmadu, now at large, Abubakar stated they threatened to smash the side glass of their victim if he fails to release the money in his pockets. He added that their victim coughed up N7,000, which they shared immediately.

While pleading for clemency, he pointed out that he was released from Correctional Centre four weeks ago after being arrested by officers of Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

He noted that he met Ahmadu at Otedola Bridge and they decided to rob in traffic. Their victim had immediately alerted RRS officers close to the scene and arrested him not far from the spot while Ahmadu escaped.

Abubakar’s released profile by the Decoy Team of RRS revealed that he was arrested in Ketu for traffic robbery on June 16, 2021, and he was sentenced to three-month imprisonment.

On September 19, 2021, he was arrested again in Alapere for traffic robbery by the RRS patrol team but transferred to Alapere Divisional Police for prosecution.

According to Abubakar, he was sentenced to two-week imprisonment having spent some weeks in prison, adding that he was released four weeks before his third arrest near Ojota Bridge.

He has been charged to court on the directive of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu.

