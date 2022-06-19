18 passengers in commercial bus feared killed, others injured in Niger

Tragedy occurred in the early hours of Sunday, 18th June 2022 along Minna-Bida Highway in Niger State following a fatal road traffic crash involving a 20-seater passenger bus traveling from Lagos to Niger State, resulting in the instant deaths of about 18 passengers including the driver.

Tribune Online gathered that the unfortunate incident was said to have occurred specifically at Hammana International College junction, Gidan Mangoro, on Minna-Bida while two passengers who narrowly missed death by the whiskers were said to be in critical condition emergency ward of a hospital (names withheld) where the medical personnel at the hospital were said to have been battling to save the lives of the victims.

It was further learnt that the charred remains of the deceased passengers were said to have been given mass burials at Gidan Mangoro burial ground by sympathisers in conjunction with some concerned community leaders around the scene of the accident.

Further checks however revealed that the immediate or remote cause of the accident has been blamed on the decision of the owners of a lorry, that allegedly broke down on the Bida- Minna highway and it was parked and abandoned on the road without signs or an indication for road users to be aware that there was a broken down Tipper lorry.

It was further learnt that the deceased driver of the inter-state commercial bus might have been overspeeding and was unable to control the vehicle when the road traffic crash occurred as he was said to have crashed the fully loaded bus into the broken Tipper lorry parked on the road as of the time of the accident.

