17th coronation: Alake provides free medical services to Ogun residents

The Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, has provided free medical services for residents and indigenes of Iwokun Nla community in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The outreach, put together by the Alake Adedotun Gbadebo Health Initiative and an NGO, Well Africa Foundation (WAF), forms part of activities earmarked to commemorate Alake’s 17th coronation ceremony holding between Thursday and Saturday, November 19, 2022.

The outreach covered tests such as blood pressure, sugar level, diabetes, eyes, hepatitis B screening, hepatitis C screening among others while those in need received medications.

Speaking at the venue, Alake said members of the community must stay healthy in order to contribute to the growth of the state and the country at large, adding that it is on that promise that the medical outreach was put together.

He said: “My message to the people is that their medical fitness is very important. You can’t go about thinking you are healthy while it is possible for you not to be fit. So they have to take good care of their health to ensure they remain healthy all the time.

“Fourteen years ago, I came here to retrace the steps of my grandfather and I felt a village located on the banks of Ogun river has a lot of potential. That is why I decided to support them and would keep on supporting them.”

Also, the Director of WAF, Dr Omotola Akinmolayan, lauded the efforts of the state government towards the rejuvenation of the various primary health facilities in the state.

Akinmolayan appealed to the state government to intensify efforts aimed at improving the primary health centers in all the 20 local governments of the state as well as endeavour to make primary health care services accessible and affordable for the people at the grassroots.

“We want the state government to continue to do the good work that they are doing as far as health is concerned. We know that it is the major thing in the mind of the state and we want them to continue to do the things they are doing and even do more so everyone in Ogun State would enjoy optimal health services.

“Here currently we have an average of 300 people benefiting from this outreach. We thank God for the primary health facilities in Ogun State. The government is trying and we really appreciate,” she said at the event.

Opeyemi Hannah, one of the beneficiaries said: “I am here to do a checkup for an eye problem and I was attended to properly and even given free drugs. I want to thank and appreciate Alake because going to the hospital to do a test and get these drugs would be expensive and I don’t have such money.”