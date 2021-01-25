17 persons convicted, undergo community service for violating COVID-19 protocols in Edo

17 persons have been convicted by an Edo Magistrate Court sitting in Oredo Magisterial District for violating the curfew imposed by the Edo State Government restricting movement between 10 pm to 5 am, in a bid to tame the spread of the second wave of COVID-19 in the state.

The Chief Magistrate of the Mobile Court, Bright Eraze Oniha, sentenced the violators to three hours of community service within the court premises as punishment, after they all pleaded guilty.

The 17 suspects arrested and convicted included: Emmanuel Chukwuka Abraham Timothy, Ikechukwu Ekeh, Festus Sylvester, Amadin Osazee; Owie Ben; Jessica Efe; Festus Osifo; Abigail Emmanuel; Samuel Sunny; Friday Iyoke; Chukudi John; Samuel Omobobule; Gift Obi; Ojo Ibrahim and Abdullahi Umar.

Nine of the convicts were arrested at Adenyan, six in New Benin, and two others at Aduwawa, all in Benin City, the state capital.

The presiding Magistrate said the suspects were convicted for violating Regulation(s) 16(3) of the Edo State Dangerous Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020, by disobeying the restriction of movement order and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 5 of the Quarantine Act, Cap Q2, Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, it would be recalled, had a penultimate week, announced various measures aimed at taming the second wave of the pandemic in the state.

The governor announced that all schools in the state should remain shut till February 1, when the state government would review the progress made so fat at combating the COVID-19 pandemic; compulsory use of face masks and a 10 pm to 5 am curfew.

To drum home the points and the determination of the government, mobile course was set up to try violators, just as over 800 Special Constabularies were deployed to arrest whoever might want to flout the directives.

