17 out of 20 accident victims burnt to death in Kwara

Twenty people have reportedly lost their lives while 17 out them were burnt to death in a ghastly auto accident at Olokonla, along Bode-Saadu-Jebba express way in the Moro local government area of Kwara State.

One person, however, survived the auto accident as his life was saved without any sort of injury.

Tribune Online gathered that the cause of the crash was associated with speeding and wrongful overtaking.

It was also gathered that the multiple road traffic crash occurred at about 3:00 am on Saturday involving three vehicles: Blue colour commercial Mark Truck GGE614XM, white colour commercial Mitsubishi Canter Truck BRK534YX and white colour Toyota Hummer bus with registration number KEY479YE.

Eye witness account said that loss of control by the driver of the Toyota bus, while he was trying to overtake lorry loaded with pepper and a truck that was ahead of him, led to head-on collision with another truck that was coming at the opposite lane of the road, and thereby caught fire.

The Kwara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade and the director of the state Fire Service, Falade Olumuyiwa John, confirmed the accident.

“Following the First information Report (FIR) of the road traffic crash from the unit commander in charge of RS 8.11 Bode saadu Unit command ACC A Ibrahim in the early hours of Saturday, 30/1/2021, the multiple Roaf Traffic Crash occurred at about 0300hours at a location called Olokonla area which involved three vehicles (Blue commercial Mark Truck GGE614XM, White commercial Mitsubishi canter Truck BRK534YX and White Toyota Hummer bus KEY479YE).

“One passenger was rescued from the Toyota Hummer bus by the FRSC personnel on arrival to the scene but the remaining 17 occupants were burnt beyond recognition as a result of the fire that gutted the bus.

“The Fire service also got to the scene and were able to put off the fire.

“However, a total of 31 male adults were involved in the crash, 20 male adult died while 11 were rescued with various degree of injuries ranging from bruises, burns and fractures who were taken to Aduagba Clinic & maternity Olokonla, Kwara state, while the deceased were also deposited at the clinic facility.

Also, the Director of Kwara State Fire Service, Falade Olumuyiwa John, urged the general public to always play safe, admonishing that they can only live once.

