Kogi, Ondo local hunters rescue PDP zonal chairman’s wife, others from kidnappers’ den in Kogi

Ijumu Local Government Local Hunters in Kogi and Ondo State have rescued wife of the former Kogi West PDP zonal chairman Mrs Kola-Ojo who was kidnapped between Iffe and Egbeda in Ijumu local government council of the state.

They were rescued on Friday night when the local hunters stormed the den of the kidnappers inside the forest at Iffe.

Tribune Online gathered that the chairman of Ijumu local government council in collaboration with Ondo State local hunters were able to stormed the den of the kidnappers.

According to the source, the kidnappers escaped when they saw the hunters advancing to their den and abandoned those they kidnapped.

Speaking, the wife of the former zonal chairman explained that her captors molested them, beat and starve them.

She further said early last week, she was travelling to Lagos from Okoro Gbede after the mourning of her husband.

She explained that, before leaving the Kidnappers’ den, two of them are in severe pain as a result of the bullets shot from the local hunters four days ago.

She stated that, she thanked the Chairman of Ijumu Local Government Area Council, Hon. Taufiq Isa and the Local Government local hunters and vigilantes for for saving and rescuing her life.

However, the Chairman of the Local Government Area, thanked the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and the Special Adviser on Security to the Governor, Commodore Jerry Omodara (rtd) for their maximum and moral support during the challenging period.

He further commended the local hunters and vigilantes for their efforts towards curbing criminality in his domain.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE