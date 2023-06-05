The Permanent Secretary and Acting Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr Olusade Adesola, has called for proper zoning of flood plains in the Territory to mitigate flooding through restrictions on building in such areas.

He made the call on Monday while speaking at an emergency stakeholders’ meeting on flood mitigation in the FCT, where a total of 43 stakeholders attended the meeting.

Mr Adesola said this will increase the amount of land where water infiltration can occur and therefore lessen surface runoff, which usually ends up in flood.

He appealed to residents to desist from buying lands on waterways.

“Always confirm the situation of the land before you buy. Desist from buying lands from Chiefs and area councils. They cannot allocate lands”.

The Permanent Secretary challenged engineers in the country to come up with innovative solutions for the utilization of flood waters for economic activities like tourism and all-year farming rather than allowing it to destroy lives and property.

Also speaking, the Director General of FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Dr. Abbas Idriss, said FEMA intends to strengthen its volunteers, especially its Marshalls who work in the communities.

“We are making arrangements with Jabi Lake and Moshood Abiola Stadium to train our volunteers and local divers on modern techniques.” He stated.

Dr Idriss appealed to local councils to strengthen the local emergency committees in view of their critical roles at the grassroots.

In a goodwill message, the Director General of Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency NIHSA, Mr Clem Nze, informed that the 2023 flood outlook placed the FCT in a high probable flood risk area as well as two area Councils in moderately flood risk areas.

Presenting the Abuja Master plan and Flood Control measures, the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA, Engr. Hadi Ahmad said additional 7 bridges were required to address the annual flooding in Galadimawa District.

Represented by the Deputy Director of Engineering Services, Engr. Richard Yunusa Dauda said the agency was carrying out a total Hydrological survey of the City to identify all sources of water, runoff, and erosion control measures.

Earlier, the Director of Forecasting Response and Mitigation, Mrs Florence Wenegieme, explained that the meeting was intended to come up with mitigative measures to ensure that no life is lost to flooding this year.

