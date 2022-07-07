15 years after, FAAN set to shutdown Runway 18L/36R for airfield lightings installation

Fifteen years after the absence of a critical landing aid, airfield lighting on the domestic Runway 18Left/36 of the Murtala Muhammed local airport, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ( FAAN) has concluded plans to shut down the 2.7-kilometre runway from today, Thursday, for installation of another airfield lighting.

The contract awarded for the upgrade of the runway in 2008 controversially left out the installation of the airfield lighting used by the domestic airlines to land or take off in the evening hours.

The absence of the critical components forced the domestic airlines to make use of the Runway 18Right at the international wing of the airport at extra cost in view of its long-distance compared to the runway at the local airport.

In preparation for the shutdown, the Acting Regional General Manager South West, Arewa Olatokunbo, in a letter sent out to airport managers and seen by Tribune Aviation, had already invited airline operators to an emergency meeting on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, to rub minds on the procedures to use for the closure.

The letter titled ‘Proposed Plan for the Closure of runway 18L/36R’ read in part “You are invited to an emergency meeting to discuss the closure of Runway 18L/36R for the job completion of the runway airfield lighting installation.”

The meeting also urged the domestic airlines in particular ensure they organize their activities in such a way that it will cushion the effect of the discomfort they may record whilst the installation lasts.

The latest development was arrived at by the FAAN to ensure sunset operations recommence on the runway with discussions to be centred around the successful completion of the installation.

The installation of the airfield lighting falls in line with the policy of the present FAAN management to fix inherited problems to ensure better operations.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika in March 2022 got approval from the Feral Executive Council (FEC) for the release of N3,523,592,079 billion to tackle safety-critical projects under the Ministry of Aviation which included two different major projects on facilitation and airfield lighting.

Of the total amount approved, the sum, of N2,329,961,099.60 was earmarked for the supply and installation of airfield ground lighting for the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and also the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu who had recently hinted that a solution was in sight, however, attributed the execution of the projects to the fact that there was an existing contract that had been protracted for years which hindered the government from approving a new project on the same facility.





According to the FAAN MD: “18Left has been delayed because of a current contract that has been for many years and finally, the minister has graciously accepted to resolve that issue that has been protracted and he has agreed to grant us permission or approval to quickly procure a new lighting system. You know FAAN is a government agency; we cannot work and procure a new project when there is an existing one in the same facility. So many things you see that are delayed, are not delayed because of negligence or lack of attention it’s because you have to follow due process.”