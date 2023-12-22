Police have arrested and arraigned 15 suspects alleged to be responsible for the attack on the commercial bus that conveyed the Christmas gifts of Ibadan family heads otherwise known as Mogajis in Ibadan on Thursday.

A senior police officer who preferred anonymity told Saturday Tribune that 15 out of the people responsible for the heinous act have been arrested while some stolen items have been recovered.

He added that some of them have been arraigned and remanded in the police custody while the search is still on for others that are on the run.

The source added that investigation has commenced on the matter.

Saturday Tribune gathered that hoodlums attacked a bus conveying Christmas gifts meant for some family heads (Mogajis) at Oja “ba in Ibadan South East local government area.

One of the Mogajis, as reliably informed was inside the bus when the incident happened.

The source added that some arrests have been made after the incident was reported at Mapo Police Station.

“The incident occurred yesterday afternoon. The hoodlums attacked the bus carrying some Christmas gifts meant for some Mojajis in Ibadan at Oja Oba.

“We were able to make some arrests after the incident. The hoodlums carted away the gift items donated to the Mojajis. I cannot say who is the donor. I don’t know if it is government or an individual that gave them.

“We have reported the case at Mapo Police Station. The bus was carrying items like rice, chicken and groundnut oil.

“We were able to recover some items during the search of some shops in the area,” the source said.

