14 months after Governor Ademola Adeleke issued executive orders against some monarchs in the state, the Osun State government on Thursday released six white papers, five on various committees which investigated issues raised by the orders as well as the White Paper on Education Summit.

Adeleke at the inception of the administration in November 2022 issued executive orders on various issues.

The government through Kolapo Alimi, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment in the white paper, stated that “On the report on the chieftaincy matters chaired by Bunmi Jenyo, the white paper overwhelmingly prioritized compliance with legal requirements as a basis for final decisions.

“By the report of the White Paper, all previous steps taken in relation to the installation of Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo stands nullified. And that all-inclusive selection process(es) for a new Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo, respectively, should commence immediately.”

“Specifically on Aree of Iree Chieftaincy, the substantive chiefs are enjoined to withdraw their suit before the Court so as to allow for the commencement of the selection process denovo in line with due process and tradition. ”

“And on the stool of Owa of Igbajo, the White Paper nullified the previous selection process, which produced Prince Gboyega Famodun and directed an all-inclusive selection process for a new Owa nominee.”

“On the disputed Akirun stool, the White Paper directed that the parties await the outcome of the case before the Court of Appeal. And that the stool remains vacant.”

“On other disputed kingship stools, the white paper further recommended compliance with the requirements of the law as in the Alawo stool where the government accepted the committee recommendation that the government should await the outcome of the pending suit before the Supreme Court.”

According to him, “The White Papers earlier approved by the State Executive Council were finally ratified after further review by a special committee chaired by Governor Adeleke in line with the Governor’s promise to ensure due process, indepth consultation and compliance with the rule of law.”

“Among the white papers approved include those of Committees on Chieftaincy Matters, Contracts/MOU/Agreements review Committee, Solid Minerals Committee, Assets Inventory and Recovery Committee, Staff Audit /Appointments/ Promotions review Committee, as well as white paper on Education Summit.”

“The Government has directed the setting up of a task force for the recovery of government vehicles carted away by officials of the Gboyega Oyetola administration.”

Meanwhile, the State Government has also directed the Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment to publish the six white papers in the official government gazette.

Members of the public interested in acquiring and possessing copies of the white papers should approach the Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment, State Secretariat, Osogbo.

