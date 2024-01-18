The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced that the two communication giants, MTN and Globacom, have agreed to resolve all outstanding issues.

In a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Mouka, the NCC, however, stated that it has put the phased disconnection on hold for a period of 21 (twenty-one) days from January 17, 2024.

“On January 8, 2024, the Nigerian Communications Commission published a Pre-Disconnection Notice informing subscribers of the approval granted to MTN Nigerian Communications Plc. (MTN) to commence the phased disconnection of Globacom Limited (Glo) with effect from January 18, 2024, due to a long-standing interconnection debt dispute between the parties.

“In granting the approval, the Commission was deeply conscious of the potential impacts of the decision on consumers and, therefore, continued to engage both parties to facilitate a resolution that prioritizes and protects consumer interests and the seamless operation of the national telecoms network.

“The Commission is pleased to announce that the parties have now reached an agreement to resolve all outstanding issues between them. For this reason, and in exercise of its regulatory powers in that regard, the Commission has put the phased disconnection on hold for a period of 21 (twenty-one) days from today, January 17, 2024.

“Whilst the Commission expects MTN and Glo to resolve all outstanding issues within the 21-day period, the Commission insists that interconnect debts must be settled by all operating companies as a necessary component towards compliance with regulatory obligations of all licensees.

“It is obligatory that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other licensees in the telecom industry adhere to the terms and conditions of their licenses, especially as contained in their interconnection agreements,” the statement read.