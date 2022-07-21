12 things you can do to celebrate your wedding anniversary

Weddings are beautiful. Yet, when you and your partner celebrate your wedding anniversary it brings greater joy to you and your loved ones.
Wedding anniversary creates the moment when you are reminded of the decision you made to be together and choose this path; months or years ago.
Contrary to the belief that partners grow apart after a few months or years of being married, there are things you can do on your wedding anniversary to keep the passion burning in your marriage. Celebrating your anniversary is one of them.
What follows are fantastic ideas on what you can do to celebrate together.
1. Go on a fun trip without the kids
You can go on a fun trip to a country that you and your partner have been meaning to go – without the kids! It doesn’t have to be outside the country to be a fun trip. You could go somewhere within the city or the country where you live.
If you both have kids already you can always plan their welfare till you are back from your trip. You could leave them at home with your parents, nanny, or a relative. Just work with whatever suits you.
2. Go on a date
The kind of date you could go on depends on the preferences of you and your partner. You can go on a dinner date, eat good food, laugh, and reminisce about how it has been for you both in your marriage. You could also compare how it was before you got married and how it is going for you both.
3. Go to the movies
To celebrate your wedding anniversary with your partner, you both can go to see a movie that just got released or an old movie that takes you down the memory lane. For example, it could be a movie that reminds you both of your childhood, or a movie that you both saw while you were dating.
4. Go on a road trip
Go on a road trip with your partner. Take pictures of the scenery, listen to your favourite songs, laugh, have snacks, have a drink. Make a stop at places that fascinate you along the journey, and ensure to have a good time. You can also do away with distractions; calls, mails, and work.
5. Throw a party
You could throw a party to have people come over and celebrate your wedding anniversary with you and your partner. Have friends and family come over and have a good time with you.
You could also have an intimate party with a defined number of guests. You could have your best friends or married friends with their partners come over to eat, drink, play games, see a movie, and maybe sleepover.
6. Time alone on the roof top
If you and your partner don’t want to do something big or stressful for your wedding anniversary, you could use the roof top at your house if there’s one. You could lay down and stare at the stars at night, have a drink, eat something simple, and speak intimate words to each other.
7. Plan a surprise party for your partner
Planning a surprise party for your partner is a way to celebrate your wedding anniversary. Have a few friends and important people to you both at the party and pull off the surprise.
If your partner has probably had it rough in the past few months, the surprise could make them happy and feel better.
8. Send mails and write notes
You and your partner can write notes and mails to each other if words of affirmations mean a lot to you both. Write notes that take you both down the memory lane. Notes that remind you of beautiful moments, and not-so-beautiful moments that you both pulled through together.
9. Buy a gift that meets a need
If your partner loves gifts you can buy something that he or she has been meaning get, on your wedding anniversary. This is a thoughtful way of celebrating your big day and you can be sure that your partner will absolutely love and appreciate your thoughtful act.
10. You can recreate your first date
This right here is a good way to make your wedding anniversary beautiful. You can take your partner to the place you both had your first date or somewhere similar, and do things similar to what you both did months or years ago. Your attention to details and thoughtfulness would go a long way in making your anniversary a memorable one.
11. Attend a music concert
This is a good way for you both to celebrate your wedding anniversary, especially if you both love music. Make a great time singing, dancing, taking videos, and enjoying every moment.
12. Send flowers and heartfelt notes
Send flowers and heartfelt notes to your partner at work. Reassure your partner about your love for them and invite them to lunch or dinner after work.
Above all, you can make your wedding anniversary a memorable one by doing things that matter to you both and would make you happy. It’s all about you both, right?