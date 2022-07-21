12 things you can do to celebrate your wedding anniversary

Weddings are beautiful. Yet, when you and your partner celebrate your wedding anniversary it brings greater joy to you and your loved ones.

Wedding anniversary creates the moment when you are reminded of the decision you made to be together and choose this path; months or years ago.

Contrary to the belief that partners grow apart after a few months or years of being married, there are things you can do on your wedding anniversary to keep the passion burning in your marriage. Celebrating your anniversary is one of them.

What follows are fantastic ideas on what you can do to celebrate together.

1. Go on a fun trip without the kids



You can go on a fun trip to a country that you and your partner have been meaning to go – without the kids! It doesn’t have to be outside the country to be a fun trip. You could go somewhere within the city or the country where you live.

If you both have kids already you can always plan their welfare till you are back from your trip. You could leave them at home with your parents, nanny, or a relative. Just work with whatever suits you.