Nigeria’s Adefuke Adeyemi elected AFCAC Secretary General

Nigeria has again recorded another feat with the election of Ms Adefunke Adeyemi as the new Secretary General of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) which based in Dakar, Senegal.

Adeyemi’s election was announced at the 34th AFCAC Plenary in Dakar, Senegal.

The new AFCAC Secretary General took over from the former Secretary General, Mr Tefera Mekonnen TEFERRA, whose tenure ended in January 2022, following which Ms. Angeline Simana steered AFCAC as pnterim Secretary General.

Making the announcement, AFCAC said, “The Bureau and the Secretariat of AFCAC have the honour to inform AFCAC member states, international organisations, state partners and all aviation and affiliated stakeholders that Ms. Adefunke Adeyemi has been elected the new Secretary General of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC).”

In her remark after the announcement, Adeyemi said that her objective was to build on the progress already made by previous Secretaries General and teams of AFCAC to see a new dawn for change through positive action for AFCAC and African aviation.

“The vision for African aviation is to enable a fully connected, prosperous and united Africa. We have made so much progress and we must stay the course and build on current momentum to strengthen existing partnerships and create new mutually beneficial relationships. We are stronger together and I am fully committed to collaboration, multilateralism and fostering cooperation with all states, partners and relevant stakeholders to move African aviation forward,” she said.

With an international career spanning over 20 years, Adeyemi began her career as a practicing lawyer in Nigeria, later as Company Secretary and General Counsel to Virgin Nigeria Airways before joining the International Air Transport Association (IATA) where she has worked in different roles over the last 12 years.

In her current role as Regional Director, External Affairs and Sustainability for Africa, she advocates for the sustainability of air transport, trade, tourism and business across the region, highlighting its positive socio-economic impact and value as strategic enablers and accelerators of development and growth across Africa and beyond.

Until her appointment, Adefyemi has been the IATA focal point for the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and a private sector champion of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), two strategic policy initiatives of the African Union designed to promote intra-African connectivity and trade to secure Africa’s integration and prosperity.

“We must all work together to tackle the challenges that African aviation has faced and harness the opportunities that abound to translate Africa’s aviation potential into reality. “The time is now. Africa must fully connect for its own survival and prosperity. Civil aviation must continue to focus on its core areas and also work much closer with the tourism and trade sectors. This synergy, which must be intentional, will ensure that African aviation survives, grows and thrives for the benefit of Africa and its citizens,” Adeyemi said.

AFCAC is the specialised agency of the African Union mandated to oversee matters related to civil aviation across Africa.





AFCAC is also expressly tasked as executing agency with facilitating, coordinating and ensuring the successful implementation of the Yamoussoukro Decision/Single Africa Air Transport Market (SAATM) to liberalise Africa’s air transport industry.

The Commission also supervises and manages initiatives aimed at improving safety, security, environment, human resources development, aviation training, aviation financing, infrastructure development in the air and on the ground, and much more.