12 lives, N17.6m property lost in Kano in April — Fire Service

Metro
By Kola Oyelere
FILE PHOTO

The Kano State Fire Service has said that the state lost 12 lives and property worth over N17.6million destroyed in fire incidents recorded in the state in April.

This was just as the agency attributed most of the fire incidents to road accidents, careless handling of cooking gas and the use of inferior electrical appliances.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the service, a copy of which was made available on Tuesday to pressmen in Kano, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi.

According to him, the service, however, saved many lives and property worth N423 million within the period under review.

His words: “The Service responded to 73 rescue calls and 14 false alarms from residents of the
state.”

Abdullahi then advised residents to always drive with caution and handle fire with care to prevent outbreaks.

