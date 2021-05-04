NSCDC CG gets COVID-19 jab, flags off nationwide vaccination of personnel, families

THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has flagged off nationwide vaccination of its personnel and their families as part of efforts to safeguard their lives against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Commandant-General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi, speaking shortly after he took his first jab on Tuesday at the Headquarters of the Corps, said as frontline workers providing security to lives and property in the country, the officers and men of the Corps need to be healthy to deliver on the mandate.

When asked about his experience, Audi said, “very wonderful. I have taken it now for the past 30 minutes but you can see me standing and talking with you. So, I can tell you no side effect.”

He said the Corps has about 50,000 personnel and everyone is expected to take the vaccine across all formations to boost their health.

Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Primary Healthcare Board, Dr Iwot Ndaeyo, corroborated the NSCDC boss when he disclosed that the vaccination would be taken to all formations of NSCDC across the 36 states of the federation and FCT.

He said he was delighted that the Corps has taken the issue of health in their hands, saying after the second jab they would have been completely vaccinated to go out there to carry out their duties effectively.

He dismissed claims that there were no vaccines in some of the primary healthcare centres, saying there is no designated primary healthcare centre for vaccination that the vaccines were not available.

He said: “In Abuja Municipal Area Council, we have 85 teams, which is unprecedented. In Kuje, we have 10 teams; Bwarri, 16 teams and that is what is happening across the six area councils.”

He disclosed that the agency has 40,000 doses of vaccines at the moment, saying this might not go round hence the need to prioritise and ensure those that are really in need get the vaccine.

Chaplain to the Corps, John-Paul Enokola, said people should listen to professional advice to get vaccinated as a way preventing one from getting infected by the coronavirus, saying it was not against Christian doctrine “as it is part of our norms to prevent ourselves from any form of the disease.

He noted that the vaccine does not have any side effect from his personal experience, urging Nigerians to undertake it as a measure to eradicate the pandemic in the country.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.