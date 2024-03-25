During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims around the world fast from dawn until sunset as a form of spiritual discipline and devotion. While fasting, Muslims abstain from food, drink, smoking, and other physical needs during daylight hours. However, certain actions and behaviours can invalidate or spoil a Muslim’s fasting. Understanding these rules is essential for observing Ramadan properly. Here are things that can spoil your fasting during Ramadan:

1. Eating or Drinking

Consuming any food or drink, including water, tea, or coffee, during the day, automatically breaks your fasting. It’s essential to abstain from eating or drinking anything, even accidentally, during fasting hours.

2. Smoking

Smoking, including cigarettes, cigars, or other tobacco products, spoils the fasting. Muslims are required to refrain from smoking during daylight hours while fasting.

3. Intentional Vomiting

Intentionally inducing vomiting by sticking fingers down your throat or consuming substances known to cause vomiting breaks the fasting. However, if vomiting occurs unintentionally due to illness or other reasons, the fast remains valid. That’s if you still have the strength to continue.

4. Sexual Intercourse

Engaging in sexual intercourse, including any form of physical intimacy that leads to ejaculation or penetration, spoils the fasting. Muslims are required to abstain from sexual relations during fasting hours. However, while this can happen between married couples at night, it’s forbidden for people not married.

5. Menstruation or Postpartum Bleeding

Women who experience menstruation or postpartum bleeding are exempted from fasting during these times. It’s important to refrain from fasting and make up for missed fasts later when menstruation or bleeding ceases. Yes, you’re exempted. And by the time you’re ready to make it up, you only fast for the number of days you missed. Nothing more. Nothing less.

6. Deliberate Misconduct

Engaging in deliberate misconduct or sinful behaviour, such as lying, cheating, or harming others, can invalidate the fasting. Muslims are encouraged to maintain a high level of moral and ethical conduct during Ramadan.

By understanding these rules and avoiding actions that spoil the fasting, Muslims can observe Ramadan with sincerity and devotion, seeking spiritual purification and closeness to Allah.