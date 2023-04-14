An Amalgamated Youth Forum Northwest Zone has called for the support of candidature of Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji as the next Speaker in the Federal House of Representativeness, saying the lawmaker has the capacity to deliver.

Speaking at a press conference held in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital, the forum chairman represented by Bashir Malami Jabaka, said Hon Aminu Sani Jaji deserved to be the next Speaker of the House considering his enormous contributions to the National Assembly in particular and the nation in general.

“Hon. Aminu sani Jaji is particularly acknowledged within the Northwest zone and by extension, the whole country as a man of integrity and honor, and for his capacity in the delivery of assigned programs in all activities of the APC”.

“We are here to register our strong cooperation and unanimous support for the candidature of Hon. Aminu sani jaji as the next speaker for the National Assembly”.

According to him, Sani Jaji is a member-elect representing Kaura Namoda and B/magaji Federal constituency at the 10th National Assembly and has expressed his ambition to contest for the 10th Speaker of the National Assembly.

“He demonstrated his capacity for his dexterity as the chairman “Baba for all”, and recently, the “TINUBU for all” during the just concluded 2023 presidential election which produced Asiwaju Bola Ahamad Tinubu of our great party APC as the winner, President of the Federal republic of Nigeria”.

“Hon Jaji has travelled extensively through the North and Southern parts of this country for the presidential campaign towards the success of Mr. Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu and, with divine mercy, God has made it a reality”.

He maintained that through the devine support, hard work and efforts exhibited by Hon. Jaji, the North-West zone produced the highest votes for the president-elect, Bola Ahamd Tinubu of APC during the 2023 general election.

“He has committed a lot of financial and logistic support at both North and Southern parts of the country all in his commitment to actualize poll victory for the APC presidential candidate”.

The Forum stressed that Sani Jaji was a committee chairman on Security and intelligence at the 8th National Assembly, and a former APC Gubernatorial aspirant in Zamfara State during the 2019 general elections.

“As an experienced person in the national Assembly, he contributed a lot towards the development of this country”.





“We, therefore, appealed to the APC Caucus and all other concerned citizens to support and cooperate with Hon.Aminu sani jaji to succeed as the 10th speaker National Assembly”.

“As supporters of All progressive congress APC in the north-west zone in particular and indeed zamfara state in general where Hon.Aminu sani jaji came from, we sincerely thank president muhamadu Buhari GCON and the president-elect Mr. Ahamad bola tinubu for their support to our amiable candidate Hon. Aminu jaji”.

