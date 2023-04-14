The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Sokoto State has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials for the Saturday supplementary elections across the state.

Recall that the results of the three Senatorial districts and that of 10 House of Representatives were declared inconclusive during the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The distribution of materials which was held at the state headquarter of the commission in the state saw party officials, election Observers as well as media organizations in attendance.

Speaking with our correspondent, Abubakar Adamu, member of one of the political parties in the state said his party is fully ready for the election on Saturday.

He commended INEC officials, especially the National Commissioner, Major General Modibo Alkali (rtd) for restoring confidence into the system.

He, however, appealed to other political actors in the state to put the interest of the state first ahead of their political ambition.

Meanwhile, some of the staff of the commission have expressed dissatisfaction with the process of engaging officials for the exercise.

Our correspondent learnt that none of the officials in the state is expected to participate in the election.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a staff of the commission in the state, said INEC from Abuja deployed staff from across the country to conduct the election.

“Imagine as we speak to you now, our officials in the state don’t know their role in the election as all the tasks have been given to the staff that came outside the state.

“How can they bring staff from other states to conduct the election and make us redundant here.





“One would have expected that we will work together but no, everyone of us were not involved,” he said.

The election is expected to hold in the three Senatorial districts and 10 House of Representatives out of 11 federal constituencies in the state.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE