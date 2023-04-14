The Commissioner of Police Kogi State Police Command, CP Akeem Yusuf has presented cheques worth over N39 million on behalf of Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Alkali Baba Usman to the families of 25 Police Officers who died in active service.

This service is part of “Group Life Assurance Scheme” and IGP’s “Family welfare Insurance” aimed at improving the welfare of the families of the deceased Police Officers and also to impassion other Officers who are in active service to be diligent.

Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration: ACP Agwoye John who represented the Commissioner of Police during the presentation of Cheques to the next of kin of the deceased officers in Lokoja, stated that the loss of the deceased personnel is unfortunate situation.

He urged the beneficiaries not to misuse the money but make judicious use of the money for the betterment of their families as he wished them safe journey back to their various destinations.

The beneficiaries, appreciate the IGP for the gesture and promise to make use of the money for the benefit of their families.

